Dussehra 2022: Some unique ways of celebrating the festival across India

Bastar Dussehra, also known as Jagdalpur Dussehra, is celebrated by tribals in Chhattisgarh.

In Delhi, highlights of all the celebrations are the Ramlila shows held most notably at the Ramlila Maidan and Red Fort.

Kullu Dussehra is a week-long festival that is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri in the Dhalpur maidan in Kullu valley, and continues for seven days.

Ravan Dahan is an important part of Dussehra celebrations in Uttar Pradesh. Ram Leela is performed on a grand level at prime locations.

Tamil Nadu celebrates the festival in an entirely different way, it is dedicated to worship of Goddess Lakshmi, Sarawati and Durga.

Kulasekarapattinam Dasara, also known as the Kulasai Dussehra, takes place at the Mutharamman temple located in Kulasekarapattinam. The devotees fast for 41 days.