    Dussehra 2022: Some unique ways of celebrating the festival across India

    Dussehra is celebrated across India, marking the victory of good over evil. The effigies of the antagonists in the Hindu epic Ramayana, Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhkaran, will be burnt in most parts of the country during the celebrations. Here's look at some of the unique ways of Dussehra celebration.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 28, 2022 / 06:15 PM IST
    Bastar Dussehra, also known as Jagdalpur Dussehra, is celebrated by tribals in Chhattisgarh. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In Delhi, highlights of all the celebrations are the Ramlila shows held most notably at the Ramlila Maidan and Red Fort. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Kullu Dussehra is a week-long festival that is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri in the Dhalpur maidan in Kullu valley, and continues for seven days. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Ravan Dahan is an important part of Dussehra celebrations in Uttar Pradesh. Ram Leela is performed on a grand level at prime locations. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Tamil Nadu celebrates the festival in an entirely different way, it is dedicated to worship of Goddess Lakshmi, Sarawati and Durga. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Kulasekarapattinam Dasara, also known as the Kulasai Dussehra, takes place at the Mutharamman temple located in Kulasekarapattinam. The devotees fast for 41 days. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Mysuru Dasara is the Royal festival of Karnataka. The festival is celebrated for 10 days starting with nine nights called Navratri and the last day being Vijayadashmi. (Image: News18 Creative)
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 06:15 pm
