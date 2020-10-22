172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|durga-puja-celebrations-begin-in-the-shadow-of-covid-19-pandemic-5998761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Durga Puja celebrations begin in the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic

Durga puja begins with following safety and hygiene norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
Hindu devotees take a selfie in front of an idol of Hindu goddess Durga before prayer at a cordoned off "pandal" or a temporary platform, on the first day of the Durga Puja festival, amidst the spread of COVID-19 in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Image: Reuters)

A health notice hangs on the railing of a closed "pandal", on the first day of the Durga Puja festival, amidst the spread of COVID-19 in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

A firefighter sanitises the premises on the first day of the Durga Puja festival, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

Priests prepare to pray in front of an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a restricted access "pandal", on the first day of the Durga Puja festival, amidst the spread of COVID-19 in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

Hindu devotees wearing protective masks against COVID-19 arrive to pray at a cordoned off "pandal" on the first day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

A firefighter sanitises the premises of a closed "pandal", on the first day of the Durga Puja festival, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

A notice hangs outside a closed "pandal", on the first day of the Durga Puja festival, amidst the spread of COVID-19 in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

