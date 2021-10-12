MARKET NEWS

Durga Puja begins: A look at celebrations on first day

The West Bengal government has given relaxations to night curfew for a brief period (October 10 to 20) so that puja enthusiasts do not face any problems in pandal hopping.

Moneycontrol News
October 12, 2021 / 10:59 AM IST
A Hindu priest takes photograph of an idol of goddess Durga during Durga Puja festival in Mumbai, India, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Mahasasti, the first day of the Durga puja festival, was celebrated amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, on October 11. In this image, a priest takes photograph of an idol of goddess Durga in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
A woman paints 'alpona', on the courtyard of a house prior to start worship for Hindu goddess Durga in Kolkata, India, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Durga Puja festival starts on Oct. 11 and ends with the immersion of idols on Oct. 15. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
A woman paints 'alpona' in the courtyard of a house prior to starting worship for Hindu goddess Durga in Kolkata. Durga Puja festival started on October 11 and ends with the immersion of idols on October 15. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
A man decorates a Hindu goddess Durga idol prior to its worship in Kolkata, India, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Durga Puja festival starts on Oct. 11 and ends with the immersion of idols on Oct. 15. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
A man decorates a Hindu goddess Durga idol prior to its worship in Kolkata. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
People decorate a Hindu goddess Durga idol prior to its worship in Kolkata, India, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Durga Puja festival starts on Oct. 11 and ends with the immersion of idols on Oct. 15. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
People decorate a Hindu goddess Durga idol prior to its worship in Kolkata. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
A man on a ladder decorates the celling prior to start of worship of Hindu goddess Durga in Kolkata, India, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Durga Puja festival starts on Oct. 11 and ends with the immersion of idols on Oct. 15. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
A man on a ladder decorates the ceiling prior to start of worship of Hindu goddess Durga in Kolkata. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
A girl puts nose ring to an idol of Hindu goddess Durga prior to worship in Kolkata, India, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Durga Puja festival that starts on Oct. 11 and ends with the immersion of idols on Oct. 15. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
A girl puts a nose ring to an idol of Hindu goddess Durga. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
People decorate a Hindu goddess Durga idol prior to its worship in Kolkata, India, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Durga Puja festival starts on Oct. 11 and ends with the immersion of idols on Oct. 15. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
People decorate a Hindu goddess Durga idol prior to its worship in Kolkata. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus decorates a Hindu goddess Durga idol prior to its worship in Kolkata, India, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Durga Puja festival starts on Oct. 11 and ends with the immersion of idols on Oct. 15. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus decorates a Hindu goddess Durga idol prior to its worship in Kolkata. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
000_9PH8KP (1)
In the evening, the face of the idol was unveiled as a part of the age-old custom called 'Bodhon'. People in large numbers, many of whom were seen violating the Covid-19 protocols by not wearing masks, visited puja pandals. (Image: AFP)
000_9PH976 (1)
Incidentally, the West Bengal government has given relaxations to night curfew for a brief period (October 10 to 20) so that puja enthusiasts do not face any problem in pandal hopping. (Image: AFP)
000_9PH984 (1)
A huge rush was seen towards those puja pandals, mostly in the southern part of the city, that won accolades because of their innovative themes. (Image: AFP)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Kolkata #Navratri #Slideshow #west bengal
first published: Oct 12, 2021 10:59 am

