Durga Puja begins: A look at celebrations on first day

Mahasasti, the first day of the Durga puja festival, was celebrated amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, on October 11. In this image, a priest takes photograph of an idol of goddess Durga in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

A woman paints 'alpona' in the courtyard of a house prior to starting worship for Hindu goddess Durga in Kolkata. Durga Puja festival started on October 11 and ends with the immersion of idols on October 15. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

A man decorates a Hindu goddess Durga idol prior to its worship in Kolkata. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

People decorate a Hindu goddess Durga idol prior to its worship in Kolkata. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

A man on a ladder decorates the ceiling prior to start of worship of Hindu goddess Durga in Kolkata. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

A girl puts a nose ring to an idol of Hindu goddess Durga. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

People decorate a Hindu goddess Durga idol prior to its worship in Kolkata. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus decorates a Hindu goddess Durga idol prior to its worship in Kolkata. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

In the evening, the face of the idol was unveiled as a part of the age-old custom called 'Bodhon'. People in large numbers, many of whom were seen violating the Covid-19 protocols by not wearing masks, visited puja pandals. (Image: AFP)

Incidentally, the West Bengal government has given relaxations to night curfew for a brief period (October 10 to 20) so that puja enthusiasts do not face any problem in pandal hopping. (Image: AFP)