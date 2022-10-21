Diwali 2022 | A look at some facts about gold ahead of Dhanteras

Moneycontrol News

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Diwali celebration. On this day devotees worship lord Dhanvantari. Hindus consider Dhanteras an auspicious day for making new purchases, especially gold, silver, and other metals. The day also sees new purchases of appliances and automobiles. (Image: Reuters)Gold is one of the most expensive precious metals. For some people, gold’s value also lies in its emotional or sentimental worth. But gold – the most malleable and ductile of all known metals – has many uses that go far beyond its financial value. Ahead of Dhanteras, here are some amazing facts about gold you probably didn’t know. (Image: News18 Creative)One ounce of gold can be stretched to a length of 50 miles. (Image: News18 Creative)18 carat gold is composed of 750 parts of pure gold per 1,000. (Image: News18 Creative)The largest gold coin ever was cast by the Perth Mint in 2012. (Image: News18 Creative)Jewellery remains the single largest use for gold today. (Image: News18 Creative)All of the gold ever mined would fit into a cube of 21x21x21 meters. (Image: News18 Creative)Gold is a good conductor of heat means that it rapidly reaches body temperature (37 degrees centigrade) – one of the reasons it has become valued for jewelry. (Image: News18 Creative)Gold is so ductile that if all of the world’s existing gold was pulled into a 5-micron thick wire, it could wrap around the world 11.2 million times. (Image: News18 Creative)Although gold is rare and expensive, because of its properties it is used in most electronics. (Image: News18 Creative)Palladium and rhodium metals are much more expensive than gold on earth. (Image: News18 Creative)Pure gold will not corrode, rust, or tarnish. This is why all of the gold mined still exists today. (Image: News18 Creative)