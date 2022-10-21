English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | Join us to see a vision of sustainable development in Maharashtra at Sustainability100+ State Summit. Watch Now
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    Diwali 2022 | A look at some facts about gold ahead of Dhanteras

    Hindus consider Dhanteras an auspicious day for making new purchases, especially gold, silver, and other metals. Gold is one of the most expensive precious metals. For some people gold’s value also lies in its emotional or sentimental worth. But gold – the most malleable and ductile of all known metals – has many uses that go far beyond its financial value.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 21, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST
    Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali celebration. On this day devotees worship lord Dhanvantari. Hindus consider Dhanteras an auspicious day for making new purchases, especially gold, silver, and other metals. The day also sees new purchases of appliances and automobiles. (Image: Reuters)
    Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Diwali celebration. On this day devotees worship lord Dhanvantari. Hindus consider Dhanteras an auspicious day for making new purchases, especially gold, silver, and other metals. The day also sees new purchases of appliances and automobiles. (Image: Reuters)
    Gold is one of the most expensive precious metals. For some people gold’s value also lies in its emotional or sentimental worth. But gold – the most malleable and ductile of all known metals – has many uses that go far beyond its financial value. Ahead of Dhanteras, here are some amazing facts about gold you probably didn’t know. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Gold is one of the most expensive precious metals. For some people, gold’s value also lies in its emotional or sentimental worth. But gold – the most malleable and ductile of all known metals – has many uses that go far beyond its financial value. Ahead of Dhanteras, here are some amazing facts about gold you probably didn’t know. (Image: News18 Creative)
    One ounce of gold can be stretched to a length of 50 miles. (Image: News18 Creative)
    One ounce of gold can be stretched to a length of 50 miles. (Image: News18 Creative)
    18 carat gold is composed of 750 parts of pure gold per 1,000. (Image: News18 Creative)
    18 carat gold is composed of 750 parts of pure gold per 1,000. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The largest gold coin ever was cast by the Perth Mint in 2012. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The largest gold coin ever was cast by the Perth Mint in 2012. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Jewellery remains the single largest use for gold today. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Jewellery remains the single largest use for gold today. (Image: News18 Creative)
    All of the gold ever mined would fit into a cube of 21x21x21 meters. (Image: News18 Creative)
    All of the gold ever mined would fit into a cube of 21x21x21 meters. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Gold is a good conductor of heat means that it rapidly reaches body temperature (37 degrees centigrade) – one of the reasons it has become valued for jewellery. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Gold is a good conductor of heat means that it rapidly reaches body temperature (37 degrees centigrade) – one of the reasons it has become valued for jewelry. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Gold is so ductile that if all of the world’s existing gold was pulled into a 5 micron thick wire, it could wrap around the world 11.2 million times. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Gold is so ductile that if all of the world’s existing gold was pulled into a 5-micron thick wire, it could wrap around the world 11.2 million times. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Although gold is rare and expensive, because of its properties it is used in most electronics. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Although gold is rare and expensive, because of its properties it is used in most electronics. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Palladium and rhodium metals are much more expensive that gold on earth. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Palladium and rhodium metals are much more expensive than gold on earth. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Pure gold will not corrode, rust or tarnish. This is why all of the gold mined still exists as of today. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Pure gold will not corrode, rust, or tarnish. This is why all of the gold mined still exists today. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Dhanteras #Diwali #Diwali 2022 #Gold #India #jewellery #Slideshow
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 04:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.