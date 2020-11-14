PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2020 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Diwali 2020: PM Narendra Modi spends time with soldiers at Longewala Post in Rajasthan, near Pakistan border

Referring to his custom of celebrating Diwali with soldiers since he assumed office in 2014, PM Modi said his resolve to serve and protect the country becomes stronger by spending more time with them.

Moneycontrol News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept his practice of spending time with soldiers on Diwali and addressed troops at Longewala Post in Rajasthan. (Image: News18)

Referring to his custom of celebrating Diwali with soldiers since he assumed office in 2014, PM Modi said his resolve to serve and protect the country becomes stronger by spending more time with them. (Image: News18)

On the occasion, PM Modi recalled the fierce fight the post had witnessed in the 1971 war against Pakistan and paid tributes to Brig Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, a hero of the battle, saying he became "rashtra deep" with his feat of bravery. (Image: News18)

In his address to troops at Longewala Post in Rajasthan, PM Modi asserted that India will give "prachand jawab" (fierce reply) if it is provoked. (Image: News18)

As long as Indian soldiers are there, the Diwali celebrations will continue in the country in full swing and luminescence, said PM Modi. (Image: News18)

No force in the world can prevent our soldiers from protecting our borders, said PM Modi, adding that India has shown that it has strength and the political will to give a befitting reply to those challenging it. (Image: News18)

PM Modi urged troops at Longewala Post in Rajasthan to innovate, practise yoga and learn an Indian language they don't know from colleagues. (Image: News18)

First Published on Nov 14, 2020 03:47 pm

