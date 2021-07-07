Dilip Kumar's best films: Naya Daur, Mughal-E-Azam, Devdas and more

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died at a Mumbai hospital on July 7 after prolonged illness. He was 98. The actor, who ruled the hearts of film-goers through the decades, is known as a ‘tragedy king’ for his portrayal of the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as Mughal-e-Azam and Devdas. (File image: Reuters)

Dilip Kumar, born Yousuf Khan, was a Hindi cinema veteran. The actor, the last of the golden troika with Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand, has won Filmfare Award for Best Actor for eight times in his five-decade career, a record he shares with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Here is a list of some of his best films. (File image: Reuters)

Movie: Daag | Role: Shankar | Dilip Kumar won the first-ever Filmfare Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in the 1954 release Daag. (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)

Movie: Azaad | Role: Kumar / Azaad / Abdul Rahim Khan | Two years after Daag, Dilip Kumar appeared as a wealthy man named Azaad in the drama Azaad, which again earned him the Filmfare Best Actor Award. (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)

Movie: Devdas | Role: Devdas | Dilip Kumar starred as a depressed lover in Devdas, which again earned him the Filmfare Best Actor Award for the consecutive year. (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)

Movie: Naya Daur | Role: Shankar | Dilip Kumar won his fourth Filmfare Best Actor Award for the third consecutive year for Naya Daur. (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)

Movie: Kohinoor | Role: Yuvraj Rana Devendra Pratap Bahadur / Kohinoor | Another Filmfare Best Actor Award came to Dilip Kumar’s bag with Kohinoor. (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)

Movie: Mughal-E-Azam | Role: Prince Salim | In the same year as Kohinoor, released, where Dilip Kumar’s mute frustration - as a prince in love with a nautch girl, but duty-bound to his father the emperor - was palpable on the screen. (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)

Movie: Leader | Role: Vijay Khanna | In 1964, a movie released named Leader and the public saw Dilip Kumar singing, ‘Apni azadi ko hum hargiz mita sakte nahi!’ on the screen. He won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for the film. (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)

Movie: Ram Aur Shyam | Role: Ram / Shyam (Double Role) | Dilip Kumar played dual roles in the drama Ram Aur Shyam, a film remembered for his acting. It earned him his sixth Filmfare Award for Best Actor. (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)