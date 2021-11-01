Dhanteras 2021: Here's why you should not buy these things on Dhanteras

Iron: Dhanteras is not the ideal day for you to buy iron or products made out of it. If you are at all so bent upon purchasing it, try waiting for after the festival or just opt for something aluminium instead.

Steel: Buying steel utensils on Dhanteras is a widespread custom but it is advisable not to buy utensils made of steel. Since, it is a form of an iron alloy, consider other metal substitutes like brass, bronze or copper.

Sharp Objects: There is a misconception that buying any metal brings good luck on Dhanteras. If you are a fan of objects like knives or scissors, buy them before or after the festival.

Cars: As opposed to the general belief in most families, cars should not be purchased on Dhanteras. However, if you do, make the payment a day prior or later.

Oil: Ensure you fulfill oil requirements in the household before the festival. Buying oil during this time is considered highly inauspicious.

Black: This should not come as a surprise. Hindus generally consider black as an inauspicious colour. Diwali is the biggest Hindu festival, so either way, avoid buying or wearing all black stuff.

Gifts: Yes you can exchange gifts on Diwali but don’t buy anything on Dhanteras for other people. Sending out money or precious metal like gold out of the house on this day is considered inauspicious.

Glass Products: Glass is associated with Rahu so avoid buying or gifting it on Dhanteras. Note, items like glass lamps or cocktail glasses should also not be a part of your festive shopping spree.

Fake Gold: It’s a strict no! As lucky and prosperous gold is considered shopping on Dhanteras, fake gold is anything but best off your Diwali shopping list.