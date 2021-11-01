MARKET NEWS

Dhanteras 2021: Here's why you should not buy these things on Dhanteras

Dhanteras 2021: Here are the options you must check off from your shopping list on Dhanteras.

November 01, 2021 / 02:44 PM IST
Iron: Dhanteras is not the ideal day for you to buy iron or products made out of it. If you are at all so bent upon purchasing it, try waiting for after the festival or just opt for something aluminium instead.
Sharp Objects: There is a misconception that buying any metal brings good luck on Dhanteras. If you are a fan of objects like knives or scissors, buy them before or after the festival.
Loans: On Dhanteras, do not take or give loans or pay past bills, if you do not want to fall into misfortune.
