Multi-layered cloth masks can keep you safe from COVID-19. But, if you happen to be in Delhi-NCR, novel coronavirus isn’t the only thing you are fighting against. Air quality in the region has worsened and simple cloth masks aren’t enough to keep your lungs safe. As Delhiites begin to be hit by the double whammy of novel coronavirus and air pollution, a look at why a simple cloth mask or the regular N-95 is not enough. (Image: News18 Creative)