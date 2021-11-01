MARKET NEWS

Delhi schools reopen with 50% attendance, social distancing, other COVID-19 protocols

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia visited a school in West Vinod Nagar on the day for inspection as schools for all students reopened.

Moneycontrol News
November 01, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST
Several schools in Delhi reopened for all classes on November 1 after remaining closed for 19 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some have chosen to defer the reopening to post-festive week. (Image: ANI)
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal/Kanya Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar on the day for inspection as schools for all students reopened. (Image: ANI)
“Happy that schools have reopened today especially for nursery to 8th classes. We're following all COVID-19 protocols,” said Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia after he visited a school on November 1. (Image: ANI)
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had last week announced that schools would reopen for all classes from November 1, even though teaching and learning would continue in blended mode. (Image: ANI)
The DDMA had also said that schools would have to ensure that there is not more than 50 percent attendance in a class at one point of time and no student is forced to attend physical classes. (Image: ANI)
Allowing only 50 percent students per classroom, mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangements and avoiding routine guest visits are among the guidelines announced by the DDMA for the reopening of schools. (Image: ANI)
The DDMA has said students, teachers and non-teaching staff living in COVID-19 containment zones will not be allowed to come to schools and colleges. (Image: ANI)
The DDMA has also said the area being used for activities like ration distribution and vaccination should be separated from the area that will be used for academic activities. (Image: ANI)
Schools in Delhi were ordered to shut in March 2020 ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. While several states started partially reopening schools in October 2020, the Delhi government allowed physical classes only for classes 9-12 in January this year, which were again suspended following the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases during the aggressive second wave. (Image: ANI)
Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government had announced the reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions from September 1. (Image: ANI)
