Last Updated : Nov 14, 2020 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi can't breathe! Why air in India's capital worsens during winters

Over the last month, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has climbed dangerously high in the northern regions of the country, especially in New Delhi, where it is on the brink of 'emergency' level.

Moneycontrol News
With the onset of winter, the quality of air has started deteriorating across India. Over the last month, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has climbed dangerously high in the northern regions of the country, especially in New Delhi, where it is on the brink of 'emergency' level. Here is why Delhi air worsens during winters. (Image: News18 Creative)

The contributors to air pollution. (Image: News18 Creative)

Delhi's air pollution problem aggravates due to two factors - seasonal and atmospheric factors. (Image: News18 Creative)

Air pollution during the Summer and Winter season. (Image: News18 Creative)

Delhi bears the brunt of pollution from farm fires emanating in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. (Image: News18 Creative)

In other regions like Mumbai and Chennai , the sea breeze and moisture help disburse pollution. (Image: News18 Creative)

The first and worst air pollution till now was the Great Smog of London where a lethal smog covered the city which killed nearly 12,000 citizens. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Nov 14, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Air pollution #Delhi #Delhi Air Pollution #environment #Inid #Slideshow #Weather

