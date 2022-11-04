Delhi Air Pollution: A look at how stubble burning affects air quality in NCR

Moneycontrol News

Delhi is frequently ranked as one of the world's most polluted cities. On November 4, it again topped IQAir's list of major cities with the worst air quality. Here is a look at the share of pollution caused by stubble burning in Delhi-NCR as the number of farm fires riseNASA satellites have observed large clouds of smoke and heightened fire activity in northwestern India from farmers burning crop stubble.Tens of thousands of farmers across north India set fire to their fields at the start of every winter to clear crop stubble from recently harvested rice paddies.The practice is one of the key drivers of Delhi's annual smog problem and persists despite efforts to persuade farmers to use different clearing methods.A surge of smoke, caused by these fires, often contributes to a sharp deterioration of air quality across the region, including in Delhi-NCR.On November 4, levels of the most dangerous PM2.5 particles—so tiny they can enter the bloodstream—were almost 25 times the daily maximum recommended by the World Health Organization, according to monitoring firm IQAir.Farm fire incidents have been increasing as per the SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research). (With inputs from agencies)