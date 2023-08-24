DAC approves proposals worth Rs 7,800 crore to purchase defence equipment
All of these procurements, which include Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite on Mi-17 V5 helicopters, light machine guns, and Bridge Laying Tank, will be sourced from indigenous vendors only, the Defence Ministry said
August 24, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST
