In Pics | Cyclone Tauktae: PM Narendra Modi, double-masked, conducts aerial survey of devastation in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 19 conducted an aerial survey of areas devastated by Cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region.

As many as 45 people were killed due to the ‘extremely severe cyclone storm’ across 12 districts of Gujarat, officials said. The cyclone made landfall near Porbandar in the early hours of May 18. Heavy rainfall has continued in large parts of Gujarat.

The prime minister was seen doubling masking, amid the second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country, as he took stock of the situation in Gujarat’s Una, Dio, Jafarabad and Mahuva.

PM Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other officials. While Cyclone Tauktae was fizzling out, it brought heavy rainfall in the southern districts of Rajasthan.

The cyclone left behind a trail of destruction not just in Gujarat, but also in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa due to very high wind speed. The Indian Navy said on May 19 that it had retrieved 22 bodies from the Arabian Sea and was searching for 65 people still missing after the cyclone.