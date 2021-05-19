MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In Pics | Cyclone Tauktae: PM Narendra Modi, double-masked, conducts aerial survey of devastation in Gujarat

Cyclone Tauktae: As many as 45 people were killed due to the cyclonic storm across 12 districts of Gujarat, officials said. PM Narendra Modi was accompanied by Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani during the aerial survey.

Moneycontrol News
May 19, 2021 / 04:03 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 19 conducted an aerial survey of areas devastated by Cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 19 conducted an aerial survey of areas devastated by Cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region.
As many as 45 people were killed due to the ‘extremely severe cyclone storm’ across 12 districts of Gujarat, officials said. The cyclone made landfall near Porbandar in the early hours of May 18. Heavy rainfall has continued in large parts of Gujarat.
As many as 45 people were killed due to the ‘extremely severe cyclone storm’ across 12 districts of Gujarat, officials said. The cyclone made landfall near Porbandar in the early hours of May 18. Heavy rainfall has continued in large parts of Gujarat.
The prime minister was seen doubling masking, amid the second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country, as he took stock of the situation in Gujarat’s Una, Dio, Jafarabad and Mahuva.
The prime minister was seen doubling masking, amid the second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country, as he took stock of the situation in Gujarat’s Una, Dio, Jafarabad and Mahuva.
PM Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other officials. While Cyclone Tauktae was fizzling out, it brought heavy rainfall in the southern districts of Rajasthan.
PM Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other officials. While Cyclone Tauktae was fizzling out, it brought heavy rainfall in the southern districts of Rajasthan.
The cyclone left behind a trail of destruction not just in Gujarat, but also in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa due to very high wind speed.
The cyclone left behind a trail of destruction not just in Gujarat, but also in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa due to very high wind speed. The Indian Navy said on May 19 that it had retrieved 22 bodies from the Arabian Sea and was searching for 65 people still missing after the cyclone.
The cyclonic storm originated in southern Arabian Sea and moved parallel to India’s western coast, bringing very heavy rainfall to Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra, before it making landfall on the Gujarat coast.
The cyclonic storm originated in southern Arabian Sea and moved parallel to India’s western coast, bringing very heavy rainfall to Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra, before it making landfall on the Gujarat coast.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cyclone #Gujarat #Narendra Modi #Slideshow #Weather
first published: May 19, 2021 04:03 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk Podcast: Opportunity in small & midcaps in COVID times; here are 5 reasons: Harshad Patwardhan

D-Street Talk Podcast: Opportunity in small & midcaps in COVID times; here are 5 reasons: Harshad Patwardhan

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.