Cyclone 'Asani' likely to weaken; rainfall to hit in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

Heavy rainfall lashes Visakhapatnam under the influence of cyclone 'Asani' over the Bay of Bengal. Severe cyclone Asani is moving towards the Andhra coast on May 10. A red alert has been issued for Andhra Pradesh. As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm is expected to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal close to Kakinada or Vishakhapatnam by May 11 morning. (Source: ANI)

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ has hit flight operations with several airlines canceling flights in Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakhapatnam and Tamil Nadu’s Chennai on May 10. (Source: ANI)

Heavy rain has hit Kolkata and its suburbs. The IMD on May 10 predicted rainfall and strong winds for three states; Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. (Source: ANI)

'Asani' likely to weaken into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hrs. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for next 24 hrs for Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri dists. Fishermen advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast till May13, as per IMD. (Source: ANI)

Stormy waters on the shores of Puri beach amid rough sea conditions and gusty winds due to cyclone Asani. (Source: ANI)