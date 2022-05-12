Cyclone Asani: Heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh

Moneycontrol News

Even as the cyclonic storm Asani weakened into depression after making a landfall on May 11 night, heavy rainfall along with winds continued in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 12. (Image: ANI)Cyclone 'Asani' lashes parts of Andhra, heavy rainfall in Nellore and Srikakulam. (Image: ANI)According to the Indian Meteorological Department said, the depression (remnant of cyclonic storm ‘ASANI’) over coastal Andhra Pradesh weakened into a well-marked low pressure area over the same region in May 12 morning. It is likely to weaken further into a low pressure area during the next 12 hours. (Image: ANI)Strong winds and rainfall due to cyclone 'Asani' destroyed crops in Eleru, Andhra Pradesh. (Image: ANI)