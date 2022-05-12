 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Cyclone Asani: Heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh

Moneycontrol News
May 12, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

Even as the cyclonic storm Asani weakened into depression after making a landfall on May 11 night, heavy rainfall along with winds continued in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 12.

(Image: ANI)

Even as the cyclonic storm Asani weakened into depression after making a landfall on May 11 night, heavy rainfall along with winds continued in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 12. (Image: ANI) Cyclone 'Asani' lashes parts of Andhra, heavy rainfall in Nellore and Srikakulam. (Image: ANI) According to the Indian Meteorological Department said, the depression (remnant of cyclonic storm ‘ASANI’) over coastal Andhra Pradesh weakened into a well-marked low pressure area over the same region in May 12 morning. It is likely to weaken further into a low pressure area during the next 12 hours. (Image: ANI) Strong winds and rainfall due to cyclone 'Asani' destroyed crops in Eleru, Andhra Pradesh. (Image: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Andhra Pradesh #cyclone #cyclone asani #IMD #India #Indian Meteorological Department #rainfall #Slideshow #Weather
first published: May 12, 2022 03:16 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.