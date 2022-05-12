Cyclone Asani: Heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh

Even as the cyclonic storm Asani weakened into depression after making a landfall on May 11 night, heavy rainfall along with winds continued in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 12.
Even as the cyclonic storm Asani weakened into depression after making a landfall on May 11 night, heavy rainfall along with winds continued in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 12. (Image: ANI)
Cyclone 'Asani' lashes parts of Andhra, heavy rainfall in Nellore and Srikakulam. (Image: ANI)
According to the Indian Meteorological Department said, the depression (remnant of cyclonic storm ‘ASANI’) over coastal Andhra Pradesh weakened into a well-marked low pressure area over the same region in May 12 morning. It is likely to weaken further into a low pressure area during the next 12 hours. (Image: ANI)
Strong winds and rainfall due to cyclone 'Asani' destroyed crops in Eleru, Andhra Pradesh. (Image: ANI)