COVID guidelines flouted during Holi celebrations; Check pics here

Despite the ban, many states saw a large number of people celebrating the festival and violating COVID-19 guidelines. Here are some of the pictures.

Moneycontrol News
March 29, 2021 / 08:34 PM IST
There has been a sharp increase in the number of daily coronavirus infections being reported in India in the past weeks. In view of the alarming COVID-19 situation in the country, several states and union territories have announced a ban on public celebrations of Holi festival 2021. Moreover, the central government has also advised all states and union territories to impose COVID-19 restrictions ahead of the festival season. (Image: Reuters)
Amid a sharp increase in the number of daily coronavirus infections in India over the past weeks, the central government has advised several states and union territories to consider imposing restrictions to prohibit gatherings on festival days. After which many states announced a ban on public celebrations of the Holi festival 2021. Despite this ban, many states saw a large number of people celebrating the festival and violating COVID-19 guidelines. Here are some of the pictures. (Image: Reuters)
A large number gathered during 'Holika Dahan' ritual in Ahmedabad, many without mask. (Image: Reuters)
A large number gathered during 'Holika Dahan' ritual in Ahmedabad, many can be seen without mask on March 28. (Image: Reuters)
A day before Holi, devotees celebrate the festival in Mathura's Dwarkadhish Temple. (Image: ANI)
A day before Holi, devotees gathered in large group Mathura's Dwarkadish Temple to celebrate the festival. (Image: ANI)
Devotees gather at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, on the ocassion of Holi on March 29. (Image: ANI)
Devotees gather at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, on the ocassion of Holi on March 29. (Image: ANI)
Men cheer as they are splashed with water during Holi celebrations, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-9), in Prayagraj, India, March 29, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
Men cheer as they are splashed with water during Holi celebrations, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Prayagraj, India, March 29. (Image: Reuters)
Indians dance during Holi festival celebrations in Gauhati, India, Monday, March 29, 2021. Hindus threw colored powder and sprayed water in massive Holi celebrations Monday despite many Indian states restricting gatherings to try to contain a coronavirus resurgence rippling across the country. (Image: AP)
Indians dance during Holi festival celebrations in Gauhati, India, Monday, March 29, 2021 despite many Indian states restricting gatherings to try to contain a coronavirus resurgence rippling across the country. (Image: AP)
Holi celebration in Gauhati, India on Monday, March 29, 2021. (Image: AP)
Holi celebration in Gauhati, India on Monday, March 29, 2021. (Image: AP)
Assam: CM Sarbananda Sonowal participated in Holi celebrations at Fancy Bazaar in Guwahati today. (Image: ANI)
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal participated in Holi celebrations at Fancy Bazaar in Guwahati today. (Image: ANI)
Locals in Lucknow celebrate holi on Monday 29. (Image: ANI)
Locals in Lucknow celebrate holi on Monday 29. (Image: ANI)
People in Shahjahanpur celebrate traditional 'joota maar' #Holi where a person is designated as a 'Laat Sahab' - personifying a Britisher- & paraded around on a buffalo cart & shoes are hurled at him. Security forces are deployed for the security of the 'Laat Sahab'. (Image: ANI)
People in Shahjahanpur gathered in a large group to celebrate the traditional 'joota maar' Holi where a person is designated as a 'Laat Sahab' - personifying a Britisher- & paraded around on a buffalo cart & shoes are hurled at him. Security forces are deployed for the security of the 'Laat Sahab'. (Image: ANI)
People dance as they throw coloured powder at each other during Holi celebrations, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri - RC20LM97JZCMIndia saw 68,020 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to above 1.20 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. Registering a steady increase for the 19th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 5,21,808, which comprise 4.33 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.32 percent, the data stated.
People dance as they throw coloured powder at each other during Holi celebrations, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India, March 29, 2021. The country saw a surge of 68,020 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to above 1.20 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. Registering a steady increase for the 19th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 5,21,808, which comprise 4.33 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.32 percent, the data stated. (Image: Reuters)
first published: Mar 29, 2021 08:34 pm

