COVID guidelines flouted during Holi celebrations; Check pics here

Amid a sharp increase in the number of daily coronavirus infections in India over the past weeks, the central government has advised several states and union territories to consider imposing restrictions to prohibit gatherings on festival days. After which many states announced a ban on public celebrations of the Holi festival 2021. Despite this ban, many states saw a large number of people celebrating the festival and violating COVID-19 guidelines. Here are some of the pictures. (Image: Reuters)

A large number gathered during 'Holika Dahan' ritual in Ahmedabad, many can be seen without mask on March 28. (Image: Reuters)

A day before Holi, devotees gathered in large group Mathura's Dwarkadish Temple to celebrate the festival. (Image: ANI)

Devotees gather at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, on the ocassion of Holi on March 29. (Image: ANI)

Men cheer as they are splashed with water during Holi celebrations, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Prayagraj, India, March 29. (Image: Reuters)

Indians dance during Holi festival celebrations in Gauhati, India, Monday, March 29, 2021 despite many Indian states restricting gatherings to try to contain a coronavirus resurgence rippling across the country. (Image: AP)

Holi celebration in Gauhati, India on Monday, March 29, 2021. (Image: AP)

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal participated in Holi celebrations at Fancy Bazaar in Guwahati today. (Image: ANI)

Locals in Lucknow celebrate holi on Monday 29. (Image: ANI)

People in Shahjahanpur gathered in a large group to celebrate the traditional 'joota maar' Holi where a person is designated as a 'Laat Sahab' - personifying a Britisher- & paraded around on a buffalo cart & shoes are hurled at him. Security forces are deployed for the security of the 'Laat Sahab'. (Image: ANI)