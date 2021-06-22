COVID-19 | What we know about Delta Plus variant so far

The Delta Plus, also known as ‘AY.1’ variant, is a mutated version of the B.1.617.2 strain, named Delta by the WHO. The Delta strain drove the second wave of infections in India. (Image: News18 Creative)

As of June 22 three states – Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh – are reporting cases of the delta plus variant. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Indian government, on June 15, said the delta plus variant had been around since March 2021, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said. (Image: News18 Creative)

According to Public Health England, Delta strain genomes with the K417N mutation have been identified so far, six of these are from India (delta plus variant is one of them). (Image: News18 Creative)

Two delta plus cases in the UK were registered more than 14 days after the second vaccine dose, making them ‘breakthrough’ infections. (Image: News18 Creative)

The delta variant is already between 40-50 percent more infectious that the ‘alpha’ version first reported from the UK. (Image: News18 Creative)