COVID-19 | What we know about Delta Plus variant so far As of June 22, three states in India have reported cases of delta plus variants. With cases of delta plus variant reported in three states, here’s what we know so far about this mutation of the delta variant that drove the second wave in India.
June 22, 2021 / 02:01 PM IST
The Delta Plus, also known as ‘AY.1’ variant, is a mutated version of the B.1.617.2 strain, named Delta by the WHO. The Delta strain drove the second wave of infections in India. (Image: News18 Creative)
As of June 22 three states – Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh – are reporting cases of the delta plus variant. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Indian government, on June 15, said the delta plus variant had been around since March 2021, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said. (Image: News18 Creative)
According to Public Health England, Delta strain genomes with the K417N mutation have been identified so far, six of these are from India (delta plus variant is one of them). (Image: News18 Creative)
Two delta plus cases in the UK were registered more than 14 days after the second vaccine dose, making them ‘breakthrough’ infections. (Image: News18 Creative)
The delta variant is already between 40-50 percent more infectious that the ‘alpha’ version first reported from the UK. (Image: News18 Creative)
Not much is known about the delta plus variant yet. But delta has been found to cause various symptoms in patients. Besides fever and other common COVID-19 symptoms, it may cause stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, hearing loss and joint pain. (Image: News18 Creative)