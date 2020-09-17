172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|covid-19-vaccine-update-september-17-check-out-the-latest-developments-from-around-the-world-5853131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 vaccine update September 17 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

Globally, over 2.96 crore cases of COVID-19 have been recorded and over 9.36 lakh people have lost their lives due to the infection.

Moneycontrol News
From Dr Reddy's partnering up with RDIF to distribute 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India to Moderna saying it would seek limited emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine based on early data, here are all the updates on COVID-19 vaccine and its developments from around the world.

Dr Reddy's partners with RDIF to distribute 100 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine in India: Dr Reddy's and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have agreed to conduct clinical trials and distribute 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India. The RDIF is Russia's sovereign wealth fund.

Moderna would seek limited emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine based on early data: If Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine proves to be at least 70 percent effective, the company plans to seek emergency authorization for its use in high-risk groups, the company's chief executive told news agency Reuters. Moderna's vaccine candidate - mRNA-1273 - is nearing the finish line in its push to enroll 30,000 individuals in a late-stage trial of a novel coronavirus vaccine. But the company may be able to declare victory early if it is able to show that people who got the vaccine fared much better in its trial that people who didn't.

Over 30 vaccine candidates supported, 3 in advance trials, 4 in advanced pre-clinical stage, says Govt: The government on Wednesday said more than 30 vaccine candidates for coronavirus have been supported, and three of them are in advance stages of trials now, while four are in advanced pre-clinical development stage. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also told the Rajya Sabha that 13 clinical trials of repurposed drugs have been undertaken to build a portfolio of therapeutic options for COVID-19 patients.

Candidate’s trial report finds no major safety issues: Pfizer’s internal COVID-19 vaccine trial report has found no major safety issues with the vaccine candidate, taking into account 12,000 individuals who received their second doses. Pfizer’s chief scientific officer Mikael Dolsten told investors in a virtual meeting that there are “no safety signals reported so far,”

First Published on Sep 17, 2020 06:02 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus vaccine #India #world

