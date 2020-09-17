COVID-19 vaccine update September 17 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

2 | Moderna to seek limited emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine based on early data: If Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine proves to be at least 70 percent effective, the company will seek emergency authorisation for its use in high-risk groups, the company's chief executive told news agency Reuters. Moderna's vaccine candidate - mRNA-1273 - is nearing the finish line in its push to enroll 30,000 individuals in a late-stage trial of a novel coronavirus vaccine. But the company may be able to declare victory early if it is able to show that people who got the vaccine fared much better in its trial than people who didn't.