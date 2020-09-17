COVID-19 vaccine update September 17 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

Globally, over 2.96 crore cases of COVID-19 have been recorded and over 9.36 lakh people have lost their lives due to the infection. Moneycontrol News From Dr Reddy's partnering up with RDIF to distribute 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India, to Moderna saying it would seek limited emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine based on early data, here are the latest updates on the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine. 1 | Dr Reddy's partners with Russia's sovereign wealth fund to distribute 100 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine in India: Dr Reddy's and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have agreed to conduct clinical trials and distribute 100 million doses of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India. 2 | Moderna to seek limited emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine based on early data: If Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine proves to be at least 70 percent effective, the company will seek emergency authorisation for its use in high-risk groups, the company's chief executive told news agency Reuters. Moderna's vaccine candidate - mRNA-1273 - is nearing the finish line in its push to enroll 30,000 individuals in a late-stage trial of a novel coronavirus vaccine. But the company may be able to declare victory early if it is able to show that people who got the vaccine fared much better in its trial than people who didn't. 3 | Over 30 vaccine candidates supported, 3 in advanced trials, 4 in advanced pre-clinical stage, govt says: The government on Sept 16 said it is supporting more than 30 vaccine candidates for coronavirus, of which 3 are in advanced stages of trials while 4 are in advanced pre-clinical development stage. 4 | Pfizer's vaccine candidate’s trial report finds no major safety issues: Pfizer’s internal COVID-19 vaccine trial report has found no major safety issues with the vaccine candidate, taking into account 12,000 individuals who received their second doses. Pfizer’s chief scientific officer Mikael Dolsten told investors in a virtual meeting that there are “no safety signals reported so far,” according to reports. First Published on Sep 17, 2020 06:02 pm