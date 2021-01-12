COVID-19 vaccine movement begins on January 12, first consignment reaches 13 locations

Crew members loading COVID-19 vaccine in the Aeroplane.

A Spicejet flight lands at the airport with COVID-19 vaccine delivery.

CEO-DIAL Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said "Delhi Airport has been relentlessly working for timely and smooth supply of medical equipment and other relief material in and out of Delhi to various destinations in India in this COVID times".

CEO-DIAL Videh Kumar Jaipuriar also siad "Today, we have received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine at our airport. Temperature-controlled facility, ranging from -20 Deg C to +25 Deg C, at our two Cargo terminals can efficiently and safely handle these temperature sensitive vaccines. We have Cool Chambers and Cool Dollies to maintain temperature required for these vaccines at the cargo terminal and during transit between aircraft and terminal or vice versa. Our both the terminals can handle around 5.7 million vials in a day".

DIAL had played crucial role in fight against COVID-19 by round-the-clock handling of international and domestic cargo movement during lockdown. The air cargo terminals at the IGI Airport operated 24*7 to support the country in handling and processing essential commodities, especially healthcare and medical supplies.