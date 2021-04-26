MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

COVID-19 second wave | Mass funeral pyres reflect India's pandemic crisis

The nation of nearly 1.4 billion people set a global record of new daily infections for a fifth straight day on April 26. The 350,179 new cases pushed India’s total past 17 million, behind only the United States A stark symbol of the country's pandemic crisis is the overwhelmed graveyards and crematoriums, stacked to the brim with the dead.

Associated Press
April 26, 2021 / 02:44 PM IST
Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of COVID-19 victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks for kindling, as a record surge of illness is collapsing India's tattered health care system. (Image: AP)
Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of COVID-19 victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks for kindling, as a record surge in novel coronavirus infections is straining India's tattered health care system. (Image: AP)
Outside graveyards in cities like Delhi, which currently has the highest daily cases, ambulance after ambulance waits in line to cremate the dead. Burial grounds are running out of space in many cities as glowing funeral pyres blaze through the night. (Image: AP)
Outside graveyards in cities like Delhi, which currently has the highest daily cases, ambulances wait in line to cremate the dead. Burial grounds are running out of space in many cities as glowing funeral pyres blaze through the night. (Image: AP)
India's surge in coronavirus infections, growing at the fastest pace in the world, has left families and patients pleading for oxygen outside hospitals, the relatives weeping in the street as their loved ones die while waiting for treatment. (Image: AP)
India's surge in coronavirus infections, growing at the fastest pace in the world, has left families and patients pleading for oxygen outside hospitals, and the relatives weeping in the street as their loved ones die while waiting for treatment. (Image: AP)
The nation of nearly 1.4 billion people set a global record of new daily infections for a fifth straight day Monday. The 350,179 new cases pushed India’s total past 17 million, behind only the United States. Deaths rose by 2,812 in the past 24 hours, bringing total fatalities to 195,123, the Health Ministry said, though the number is believed to be a vast undercount. (Image: AP)
The nation of nearly 1.4 billion people set a global record of new daily infections for a fifth straight day on April 26. The 350,179 new cases pushed India’s total past 17 million, behind only the United States. Deaths rose by 2,812 in the past 24 hours, bringing total fatalities to 195,123, the Health Ministry said, though the number is believed to be a vast undercount. (Image: AP)
A stark symbol of the crisis are the overwhelmed graveyards and crematoriums, stacked to the brim with the dead. (Image: AP)
A stark symbol of the crisis is the overwhelmed graveyards and crematoriums, stacked to the brim with the dead. (Image: AP)
In the central city of Bhopal, crematoriums have added pyres. One has been forced to skip the exhaustive rituals Hindus believe release the soul from the cycle of rebirth. (Image: AP)
In the central city of Bhopal, crematoriums have added pyres. One has been forced to skip the exhaustive rituals Hindus believe release the soul from the cycle of rebirth. (Image: AP)
Overwhelmed crematoriums reflect the collapse of India's already fragile health care system. Hospitals are unbearably full, with two or three patients to a bed in some cases. Officials are racing to add beds, ventilators and more oxygen to help the sick breathe. (Image: AP)
Overwhelmed crematoriums reflect the collapse of India's already fragile health care system. Hospitals are unbearably full, with two or three patients to a bed in some cases. Officials are racing to add beds, ventilators and more oxygen to help the sick breathe. (Image: AP)
Associated Press
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid deaths #Covid-19 #India #Slideshow
first published: Apr 26, 2021 02:44 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.