COVID-19 | People in Gujarat’s Rajkot area receives freebies to promote vaccine inoculation

Goldsmith community in Gujarat’s Rajkot is offering gold nose pins to women and hand blenders to men getting vaccine doses at their vaccination camp. The move came in a bid to encourage people to take COVID-19 vaccine jab. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

As per Union health ministry, getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is voluntary but the Goldsmith community is adding freebies to promote inoculation against the novel disease. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

This move comes as the government opened the vaccination drive from April 1 for anyone above the age of 45 years. Until April 3 evening, a total of 7,44,42,267 vaccine doses have been registered across the country, including those of healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above the age of 45 years, with and without co-morbidity issues. (Image: Twitter @ANI)