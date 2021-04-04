English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

COVID-19 | People in Gujarat’s Rajkot area receives freebies to promote vaccine inoculation

This move comes as the government opened the vaccination drive from April 1 for anyone above the age of 45 years. Until April 3 evening, a total of 7,44,42,267 vaccine doses have been registered across the country, including those of healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above the age of 45 years, with and without co-morbidity issues.

Moneycontrol News
April 04, 2021 / 05:31 PM IST
Goldsmith community in Gujarat’s Rajkot is offering gold nose pins to women and hand blenders to men getting vaccine doses at their vaccination camp. The move came in a bid to encourage people to take COVID-19 vaccine jab. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Goldsmith community in Gujarat’s Rajkot is offering gold nose pins to women and hand blenders to men getting vaccine doses at their vaccination camp. The move came in a bid to encourage people to take COVID-19 vaccine jab. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
As per Union health ministry, getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is voluntary but the Goldsmith community is adding freebies to promote inoculation against novel disease. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
As per Union health ministry, getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is voluntary but the Goldsmith community is adding freebies to promote inoculation against the novel disease. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
This move comes as the government opened the vaccination drive from April 1 for anyone above the age of 45 years. Until April 3 evening, a total of 7,44,42,267 vaccine doses have been registered across the country, including those of healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above the age of 45 years, with and without co-morbidity issues. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
This move comes as the government opened the vaccination drive from April 1 for anyone above the age of 45 years. Until April 3 evening, a total of 7,44,42,267 vaccine doses have been registered across the country, including those of healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above the age of 45 years, with and without co-morbidity issues. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
As per officials, Gujarat has reported 2,815 COVID-19 cases on April 3, the highest single-day addition. Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat are some of the worst COVID-19 affected areas of the state. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
As per officials, Gujarat has reported 2,815 COVID-19 cases on April 3, the highest single-day addition. Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat are some of the worst COVID-19 affected areas of the state. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #coronavirus vaccine #Covid-19 #COVID-19 vaccine #Slideshow
first published: Apr 4, 2021 05:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.