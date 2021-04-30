MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 pandemic: Patients crammed in hospitals trying to find care

COVID-stricken patients flood Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi seeking oxygen, ventilators and beds, as thousands frantically hunt for treatment for their sick relatives using social media apps and personal contacts.

Reuters
April 30, 2021 / 02:33 PM IST
A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Manika Goel, is seen next to her husband who is suffering from the COVID-19 inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A patient suffering from the COVID-19 receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A medical worker tends to a patient suffering from the coronavirus, inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease receive treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Medical workers are seen inside the ICU ward where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are being treated at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Patients suffering from the COVID-19 receive treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
first published: Apr 30, 2021 02:33 pm

