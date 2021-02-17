COVID-19 | India's vaccine diplomacy helping other countries overcome pandemic challenge, received global praise

India has so far successfully supplied COVID-19 vaccine to more than 15 countries and more nations are in the queue at different levels for the jab under India ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative, a part of PM Modi’s pledge to help other countries overcome the pandemic challenges. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said some poor countries are being supplied the vaccine on a grant basis while some nations wanted it on par with the price that the Indian Government pays to the vaccine makers. Apart from Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) had collaborated with AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford and developed Covishield. This vaccine has been granted emergency approval in India. Let’s take a look at India’s vaccine diplomacy in various countries. (The population and the coronavirus cases are stated as per the Worldometer figures.)

(Image: Twitter/@StateHouseSey)

Dominican Republic | A consignment of 20,000 doses of made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to Dominican Republic on February 16 under India’s Vaccine Maitri initiative. Country with the population of 10 million, have reported over 2,30,000 positive COVID-19 cases. Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez took to social media to thank Indian government for assisting the delivery of AstraZeneca’s vaccine doses to the dom people at this crucial moment. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)

Mexico | Mexican government received a shipment of 8,70,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine from India on February 15, domestically developed by the Serum Institute of India. Country with a population of more than 129 million have recorded more than a million coronavirus cases so far. (Image: Twitter/@IndEmbMexico)

Dominica | A small Caribbean island with a population of 72,000 people received COVID-19 vaccines from India on February 10. Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the swift response to his request for 35,000 vaccines to the Caribbean nation. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)

Afghanistan | India has exported 5,00,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine to Afghanistan on February 7, becoming the first country to provide coronavirus vaccine to the country. The vaccines were produced by the Serum Institute of India, which is producing AstraZeneca and Oxford University vaccines for mid-and-low income countries. Afghanistan has so far witnessed more than 55,000 positive COVID-19 cases. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)

Sri Lanka | The island nation received 5,00,000 doses of Covishield vaccine donated by India government on January 28 under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa thanked India for its generosity to gift vaccine doses. The country has more reported more than 76,000 coronavirus cases, out of 70,000 cases are recovered. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)

Brazil | After a week delay due to Indian government’s clearance for exports of Indian-made vaccines, the country received 2 million doses of Covishield vaccine from India on January 23. Brazil has recorded 2,39,000 deaths so far due to coronavirus pandemic, the second highest death toll in the world after the United States. Brazilian government thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to overcome a global obstacle and appreciated Serum Institute of India for vaccine export. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)

Seychelles | A Poseidon 8I aircraft of the Indian Navy transported 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to the island nation with the population of around 98,000, on January 22 as part of India’s grants assistance. The Indian crew was accorded a warm welcome by diplomats from Seychelles and medical crew who received the vaccine shipment. The country has reported over 1900 positive coronavirus cases and nine deaths so far. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)

Mauritius | Indian Navy delivered consignment of Serum Institute of India’s 1,00,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines Covishield to Mauritius on January 22 as a part of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. Country with a population of over 1.2 million, has so far recorded 601 total coronavirus cases and ten COVID related deaths. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)