COVID-19 pandemic | India becomes second worst-hit country in the world

India on April 12 overtook Brazil as the country with the second-highest number of coronavirus infections. The region -- home to almost a quarter of the world's population -- has been hit by soaring infection rates in recent weeks. (Image: AFP)

India reported a new daily record of more than 168,000 cases on April 12 to take the total toll to 13.5 million cases, above Brazil's 13.48 million. Experts have blamed coronavirus complacency and frustration for the surge. (Image: AFP)

Hundreds of thousands of maskless Hindu devotees thronged the banks of the Ganges River for a ritual bath as part of the Kumbh Mela festival in the holy city of Haridwar. The huge religious festivals and political rallies in poll-bound states have been widely accused as cases grow among the population of 1.3 billion. (Image: AFP)

Indian authorities have also warned of tougher restrictions unless the public keeps to social distancing and the wearing of masks. "The whole country has been complacent -- we allowed social, religious and political congregations," Rajib Dasgupta, a health professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, told AFP. (Image: AFP)

India has recorded more than 873,000 cases in the last seven days -- an increase of 70 percent compared to the previous week, according to data compiled by AFP. In comparison, Brazil recorded about 497,000, about 10 percent higher from the previous week. (Image: AFP)

The spike in India, after daily rises in cases fell below 9,000 in early February, has seen many badly affected states and territories impose restrictions on movement and activities. (Image: AFP)

India's wealthiest state Maharashtra, which has been the main driver of the infection spike, last week imposed a weekend lockdown and night curfew. But Maharashtra has warned that a complete lockdown -- a drastic measure that national and state governments have tried to avoid to protect the already devastated economy -- could be imposed within the next few days as cases continue to rise. (Image: AFP)