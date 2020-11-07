COVID-19 impact | Pandemic empties India's Silicon Valley suburbs, a city in rental limbo

CR Janardhana, president of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said 15 percent of Bengaluru's businesses have closed down and 140,000 industries and small and big stores have permanently shut. He said the city was witnessing a slow recovery after opening up but expected the crisis to remain until the pandemic ends. “People are not in a position to come out. They want to protect their families,” Janardhana said. For businessmen like Mir Riyaz, a handicraft seller at a luxury hotel in Bengaluru, decisions were made based on revenues, not health risks.

When the owner of his shop refused a rebate in monthly rentals, Riyaz made a quick calculation and realised he could not afford to pay the money. With uncertainty about the resumption of his business still looming large, he vacated the store. “I am suffering like many others. Whatever is my fate, I have to face it,” Riyaz said. (Image: AP Photo)