COVID-19 Impact | A look at India's first digital fashion week ‘Phygital Edition’ amid the pandemic

Unlike a fashion show, the models aren’t swaying on a ramp in real life. They are depending on digital technology to rescue their annual extravaganza from the coronavirus pandemic. "Phygital Edition” is India’s first digital fashion week, held from October 14 – 18,. During this week, there is live streaming of the spring-summer collections by more than 40 designers under the banner of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week. Ten designers showcased their work each day. (Image: AP/Manish Swarup)
A model poses during a photoshoot for the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, at the farmhouse of a designer, in New Delhi, October 2. (Image: AP/Manish Swarup)
For months, designers, models, make-up artists, and film crews worked to create the fusion of the physical and virtual fashion, adapting to the virus-imposed restrictions. The designers have pre-shot films that are showcased online on key digital platforms — Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. A model prepares for a film that will be showcased online during Lotus make-up India Fashion week, at the farmhouse of a designer in New Delhi, October 2. (Image: AP/Manish Swarup)
A model poses for a film pre-shot to be showcased online during Lotus make-up India Fashion week in New Delhi, October 2. (Image: AP/Manish Swarup)
So as to not miss the October deadline, the Fashion Design Council of India converted parts of its office building into a studio which is located in a bustling industrial area of New Delhi. It created a stage, screens, and bespoke lighting to facilitate the shooting of fashion films and videos by the designers. Signs of social distancing are pasted on the sets for the Lotus make-up India Fashion week digital show in New Delhi, October 2. (Image: AP/Manish Swarup)
Photographs of models are spread on a bed during a shoot for the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, at the farmhouse of a designer in New Delhi, October 2. (Image: AP/Manish Swarup)
A model gets her hair done for a shoot for the Lotus make-up India Fashion week digital show at the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) office in New Delhi, October 2. (Image: AP/Manish Swarup)
Models, film crews, photographers, designers, and the design council staff could step in after they tested negative for the coronavirus. Face masks were mandatory, except briefly, for the models onstage. Backstage staff wearing face masks walk past a room where outfits are hung for a shoot ahead of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, in the farmhouse of the designer in New Delhi, October 2. (Image: AP/Manish Swarup)
A worker wearing a facemask as a precaution measure against the coronavirus carries a set prop in preparation for the Lotus make-up India Fashion week digital show in New Delhi, October 2. (Image: AP/Manish Swarup)
Some designers even chose to film in private farmhouses, their own or leased for the purpose. Indian fashion designer Nikhita Tandon, right, calls for models to line up for a photoshoot ahead of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, at the farmhouse of a designer in New Delhi, October 2. (Image: AP/Manish Swarup)
Models pose during a photoshoot for the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, at the farmhouse of a designer in New Delhi, October 2. (Image: AP/Manish Swarup)
Indian fashion designer Nikhita Tandon, right, watches a photoshoot ahead of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, at the farmhouse of a designer in New Delhi, October 2. The fashion industry is depending on digital technology to rescue their annual extravaganza from the coronavirus pandemic with ''Phygital edition." Tandon is hopeful of a big response, considering everyone is connected in today’s digital world. "Earlier we could accommodate a maximum of 500 people in the hall while now it is massive in comparison, we all know that the digital world is the new thing in marketing. Excited to be part of this new working style or I should say Fashion week.” (Image: AP/Manish Swarup)
A model arrives for preparations ahead of the Lotus make-up India Fashion week digital show at the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) office in New Delhi, October 2. (Image: AP/Manish Swarup)
Online shows are here to stay but still, people would prefer to look at the outfit physicals rather than gazing at the screens before making a decision to buy it. A worker sets the stage for the Lotus make-up India Fashion week digital show in New Delhi, October 2. (Image: AP/Manish Swarup)
A man checks the temperature of a model as she enters the office of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in preparation for the Lotus make-up India Fashion week digital show in New Delhi, October 2. (Image: AP/Manish Swarup)
An official checks a coronavirus finder app on the mobile phone of a model before giving her entry to the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) office ahead of the Lotus make-up India Fashion week digital show in New Delhi, October 2. (Image: AP/Manish Swarup)
Models get their hair done for a shoot for the Lotus make-up India Fashion week digital show at the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) office in New Delhi, October 2. (Image: AP/Manish Swarup)
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 03:27 pm