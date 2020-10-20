COVID-19 Impact | A look at India's first digital fashion week ‘Phygital Edition’ amid the pandemic

Indian fashion designer Nikhita Tandon, right, watches a photoshoot ahead of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, at the farmhouse of a designer in New Delhi, October 2. The fashion industry is depending on digital technology to rescue their annual extravaganza from the coronavirus pandemic with ''Phygital edition." Tandon is hopeful of a big response, considering everyone is connected in today’s digital world. "Earlier we could accommodate a maximum of 500 people in the hall while now it is massive in comparison, we all know that the digital world is the new thing in marketing. Excited to be part of this new working style or I should say Fashion week.” (Image: AP/Manish Swarup)