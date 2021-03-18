English
COVID-19 | Here’s a graphic novel on vaccination drive

Mera number kab ayega? If you are unsure about whether you’ll be vaccinated for COVID-19, you are not alone.

Moneycontrol News
March 18, 2021 / 09:23 PM IST
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #coronavirus vaccine #Covid-19 #COVID-19 vaccine #India #Slideshow
first published: Mar 18, 2021 09:23 pm

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

