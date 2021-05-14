COVID-19 | Grief and pain as virus overwhelms India

Family members of Vijay Raju, who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), mourn before his cremation at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru. (Image: Reuters)

A woman mourns after her husband died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)

A man mourns as he sits next to the burning pyre of a relative, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during his cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

A man tries to lift a woman that fainted after seeing the body of a relative who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

A woman cries during the cremation of her husband, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

A woman mourns after seeing the body of her son who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

A relative mourns as she stands next to the coffin of a person who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), before the burial at a graveyard in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

A woman mourns after her husband died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a COVID-19 hospital mortuary in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)

Family members sit next to the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)