COVID-19 | A look at India's ten worst affected states and the districts with highest positivity rates A look at districts with highest weekly test positivity rate in the ten states that account for highest active caseload in India underlines the massive spread of the coronavirus infection beyond big cities.
May 13, 2021 / 04:18 PM IST
COVID-19 cases may seem to have plateaued in big cities but numbers show a massive spread across the country. The pandemic that initially started in big cities is now spreading fast in smaller urban centres and rural areas. A look at ten worst-affected states, and ten districts with the highest positivity rate in each of these states. (Image: News18 Creative)
533 of the country’s more than 700 districts are now reporting a test positivity rate of over 10 percent. (Image: News18 Creative)
Maharashtra’s ten districts with highest weekly positivity rate. (Image: News18 Creative)
Karnataka’s ten districts with highest weekly positivity rate. (Image: News18 Creative)
Kerala’s ten districts with highest weekly positivity rate. (Image: News18 Creative)
Uttar Pradesh’s ten districts with highest weekly positivity rate. (Image: News18 Creative)
Rajasthan’s ten districts with highest weekly positivity rate. (Image: News18 Creative)
Andhra Pradesh’s ten districts with highest weekly positivity rate. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tamil Nadu’s ten districts with highest weekly positivity rate. (Image: News18 Creative)
Gujarat’s ten districts with highest weekly positivity rate. (Image: News18 Creative)
West Bengal’s ten districts with highest weekly positivity rate. (Image: News18 Creative)
Chhattisgarh’s ten districts with highest weekly positivity rate. (Image: News18 Creative)
A high positivity rate is not a measure of the incidence of new cases, but it suggests that other cases remain undiagnosed and a lack of appropriate measures may cause the disease to spread further. (Image: News18 Creative)