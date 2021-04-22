MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 | A look at how bad India's pandemic situation really is

India is battling a record-breaking rise in COVID-19 infections that has overwhelmed hospitals and led to severe bed and oxygen shortages. The current wave has been blamed on a new variant and super-spreader events including the Kumbh Mela, one of the world's biggest religious gatherings, as well as large political rallies.

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 09:15 PM IST
India is battling a record-breaking rise in Covid-19 infections that has overwhelmed hospitals and led to severe bed and oxygen shortages. The current wave has been blamed on a new variant and super-spreader events including the Kumbh Mela, one of the world's biggest religious gatherings, as well as large political rallies. A look at how bad India's coronavirus situation really is. (Image: News18 Creative)
With more than 3 lakh new cases, India recorded highest single-day spike in any country so far. (Image: News18 Creative)
With more than 3 lakh new cases, India recorded highest single-day spike in any country so far. (Image: News18 Creative)
With more than 3 lakh new cases, India recorded highest single-day spike in the world on April 22. (Image: News18 Creative)
Daily positivity rate rising consistently. (Image: News18 Creative)
Daily positivity rate rising consistently. (Image: News18 Creative)
More new cases than new recoveries. (Image: News18 Creative)
More new cases than new recoveries. (Image: News18 Creative)
More new cases than new recoveries. (Image: News18 Creative)
More new cases than new recoveries. (Image: News18 Creative)
Daily new cases reported. India sees four times faster surge than United States of America. (Image: News18 Creative)
Daily new cases reported. India sees four times faster surge than United States of America. (Image: News18 Creative)
Daily new cases reported. India sees four times faster surge than United States of America. (Image: News18 Creative)
Daily new cases reported. India sees four times faster surge than United States of America. (Image: News18 Creative)
TAGS: #coronavirus #coronavirus in india #Covid-19 #India #Slideshow #US
first published: Apr 22, 2021 09:15 pm

