Coronavirus vaccine update September 14 | Check out all COVID-19 vaccine updates from around the world

WHO head urges rich nations to join vaccine scheme by Friday deadline: Countries should join the World Health Organisation's (WHO) COVAX vaccine facility by a September 18 deadline to help ensure that immunisations are fairly and efficiently distributed, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. So far, 92 lower-income nations are seeking assistance via the COVAX facility, part of the WHO's ACT Accelerator to boost development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to combat the pandemic. Some 80 higher-income nations have expressed interest, but many must still confirm their intention to join by the end of this week. (Image: Reuters)