Coronavirus vaccine update September 14 | Check out all COVID-19 vaccine updates from around the world

Here are all the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Moneycontrol News From Pfizer CEO saying its COVID-19 vaccine candidate could reach Americans before 2020-end to WHO urging rich nations to join vaccine scheme, here are all the updates on COVID-19 vaccine and its developments from around the world. Coronavirus vaccine in US by year-end if regulators approve candidate, says Pfizer CEO: Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, if proven to be safe and effective by federal regulators, could reach Americans before 2020-end, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said. (Image: Reuters) Current production not enough, will take 4-5 years to vaccinate everyone, says Adar Poonawalla: Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII) warned of shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine for all till 2024 at least. Pharmaceutical companies are not increasing production capacity quickly enough to inoculate the global population immediately, he said, adding that it would take four to five years until “everyone on the planet” gets vaccinated. WHO head urges rich nations to join vaccine scheme by Friday deadline: Countries should join the World Health Organisation's (WHO) COVAX vaccine facility by a September 18 deadline to help ensure that immunisations are fairly and efficiently distributed, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. So far, 92 lower-income nations are seeking assistance via the COVAX facility, part of the WHO's ACT Accelerator to boost development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to combat the pandemic. Some 80 higher-income nations have expressed interest, but many must still confirm their intention to join by the end of this week. (Image: Reuters) J&J unit to start mid-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials in Spain: Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit will begin mid-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in Spain on September 14, the programme's lead investigator said. Alberto Borobia said 190 people would take part in the country's trials, which will take place in three hospitals and be concluded by September 22. Government discussing emergency use authorisation of COVID-19 vaccine, says Union Health Minister: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on September 13 said while no date has been fixed yet on launching of the COVID-19 vaccine, it may be ready by the first quarter of 2021. The minister also said the government was discussing emergency use authorisation for the COVID-19 vaccine and a consensus on the matter is likely soon. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 14, 2020 06:33 pm