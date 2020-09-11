Coronavirus vaccine update September 11 | Check out all COVID-19 vaccine updates from around the world

Here are all the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccine candidates Moneycontrol News From University of Oxford and AstraZeneca-backed COVID-19 vaccine being temporarily halted to China approving first nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine for trials, here are all the updates on COVID-19 vaccine and its developments from around the world Serum Institute pauses clinical trials: Serum Institute of India (SII) said it is pausing clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. This, after reports suggested that human trials of the most promising COVID-19 vaccine candidate, have been put on hold after a United Kingdom participant had an adverse reaction to it WHO scientist says trial suspension a 'wake up call': The World Health Organisation's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said the agency isn't overly worried about the pause in the clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca and that the suspension of trial is a wake-up call to the global community to realise there are ups and downs in research. China approves first nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine for trials: China has approved for trials its first nasal spray vaccine, and it is expected to start phase I clinical trials in November. It is the only vaccine of its type approved by China's National Medical Products Administration Brazil trials of Sinovac vaccine show promising results: The governor of Brazil's São Paulo State said on Wednesday that phase III clinical trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech have shown promising results and it may be available to Brazilians as early as December, news agency Reuters reported Brazilian state to test Russia's vaccine, eyes buying 50 million doses: The Brazilian state of Bahia has signed an agreement to conduct phase III clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and plans to buy 50 million doses to market in Brazil, officials said. First supplies are due to start in November pending approval by Brazil regulators "with the consideration of results of post-registration trials" First Published on Sep 11, 2020 07:37 pm