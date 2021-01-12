Coronavirus Vaccine Update: COVID-19 vaccine movement begins, first consignment of Covishield to reach 13 locations today

The first consignment of Covishield vaccines left for Delhi on January 12, four days ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive launch.

A SpiceJet flight carrying the vaccines left for Delhi around 8 am on the day, three hours after three trucks with the maiden consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines rolled out of the Serum Institute of India facility, 15 km from the airport. (Image: Twitter/@AjaySingh_SG)

Three temperature-controlled trucks rolled out of the gates of the Serum Institute of India shortly before 5 am and left for Pune airport, from where the vaccines will be flown across India. (Image: News18)

The trucks carried 478 boxes of the vaccines, each box weighing 32 kg, a source involved in the vaccine transport arrangements told news agency PTI. (Image: News18)

Besides Delhi, the vaccines will be dispatched to 12 other locations across the country in seven more flights by 10 am. The locations include Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Karnal, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guwahati, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Bhubaneswar. (Image: Spicejet)

The flights include two cargo flights, reported PTI. The first cargo flight will cover Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Bhubaneswar and the second cargo flight will go to Kolkata and Guwahati, it said. (Image: Spicejet)