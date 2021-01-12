MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Will commodities investment be the next big thing in 2021? Join the webinar on Jan 12 @ 5pm as experts discuss the asset class. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Coronavirus Vaccine Update: COVID-19 vaccine movement begins, first consignment of Covishield to reach 13 locations today

A SpiceJet flight carrying the vaccines left for Delhi around 8 am on January 12, three hours after three trucks with the maiden consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines rolled out of the Serum Institute of India facility.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
The first consignment of Covishield vaccines left for Delhi on January 12, four days ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive launch.
The first consignment of Covishield vaccines left for Delhi on January 12, four days ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive launch.
A SpiceJet flight carrying the vaccines left for Delhi around 8 am on the day, three hours after three trucks with the maiden consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines rolled out of the Serum Institute of India facility, 15 km from the airport. (Image: Twitter/@AjaySingh_SG)
A SpiceJet flight carrying the vaccines left for Delhi around 8 am on the day, three hours after three trucks with the maiden consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines rolled out of the Serum Institute of India facility, 15 km from the airport. (Image: Twitter/@AjaySingh_SG)
Three temperature-controlled trucks rolled out of the gates of the Serum Institute of India shortly before 5 am and left for Pune airport, from where the vaccines will be flown across India. (Image: News18)
Three temperature-controlled trucks rolled out of the gates of the Serum Institute of India shortly before 5 am and left for Pune airport, from where the vaccines will be flown across India. (Image: News18)
The trucks carried 478 boxes of the vaccines, each box weighing 32 kg, a source involved in the vaccine transport arrangements told news agency PTI. (Image: News18)
The trucks carried 478 boxes of the vaccines, each box weighing 32 kg, a source involved in the vaccine transport arrangements told news agency PTI. (Image: News18)
Besides Delhi, the vaccines will be dispatched to 12 other locations across the country in seven more flights by 10 am. The locations include Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Karnal, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guwahati, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Bhubaneswar. (Image: Spicejet)
Besides Delhi, the vaccines will be dispatched to 12 other locations across the country in seven more flights by 10 am. The locations include Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Karnal, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guwahati, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Bhubaneswar. (Image: Spicejet)
The flights include two cargo flights, reported PTI. The first cargo flight will cover Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Bhubaneswar and the second cargo flight will go to Kolkata and Guwahati, it said. (Image: Spicejet)
The flights include two cargo flights, reported PTI. The first cargo flight will cover Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Bhubaneswar and the second cargo flight will go to Kolkata and Guwahati, it said. (Image: Spicejet)
The consignment for Mumbai will leave by road. Trucks belonging to Kool-ex Cold Chain Ltd are being used to ferry the vaccine stocks from the Serum Institute of India. (Image: News18)
The consignment for Mumbai will leave by road. Trucks belonging to Kool-ex Cold Chain Ltd are being used to ferry the vaccine stocks from the Serum Institute of India. (Image: News18)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Slideshow #SpiceJet
first published: Jan 12, 2021 10:03 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.