Coronavirus vaccine tracker October 15 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

3 | Will have a safe and effective vaccine before the end of this year, says US President Donald Trump: The US will have a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine before the end of this year, President Donald Trump said, assuring the country's corporate sector that if re-elected, he would deliver optimism, opportunity and growth. "Under my leadership, we will have a safe and effective vaccine before the end of the year. We will swiftly defeat the China virus in the pandemic, bring back our critical supply chains and lift our economy to unprecedented new heights," Trump said.