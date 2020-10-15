Coronavirus vaccine tracker October 15 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

Globally, there have been over 3.83 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.88 lakh people have died so far. Moneycontrol News As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, several vaccine candidates are in various stages of trials. Here are all the latest updates on coronavirus vaccines and their progress. 1 | Apollo Hospitals ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines to 1 million people per day: Apollo Hospitals said on October 15 that it was gearing up its network of pharmacies, clinics and hospitals to deliver 1 million COVID-19 vaccines per day. Apollo has a pan India web of 19 medicine supply hubs with cold chain facilities, 70 hospitals, 400 plus clinics, 500 corporate health centers, 4000 pharmacies alongside its omni-channel digital platform Apollo 24|7 to ensure massive administration capacity of COVID-19 vaccines. 2 | Bharat Biotech fast-tracks COVID-19 vaccine development; company cuts phase-2 size, will seek nod for phase-3: Eyeing quick approval, Bharat Biotech is fast-tracking clinical trials of its potential coronavirus vaccine Covaxin. The company has halved the size of Phase-2 clinical trials for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine. 3 | Will have a safe and effective vaccine before the end of this year, says US President Donald Trump: The US will have a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine before the end of this year, President Donald Trump said, assuring the country's corporate sector that if re-elected, he would deliver optimism, opportunity and growth. "Under my leadership, we will have a safe and effective vaccine before the end of the year. We will swiftly defeat the China virus in the pandemic, bring back our critical supply chains and lift our economy to unprecedented new heights," Trump said. 4 | Funds won't be a constraint in ensuring availability, says expenditure secretary: Budgetary resources will not be a constraint while providing access to a COVID-19 vaccine, expenditure secretary TV Somanathan said. "Finance ministry will ensure that the availability of resources is not a reason for non-vaccination. Once proven vaccines are available, we will definitely make resources available; that is our responsibility and it will be done," Somanathan said. First Published on Oct 15, 2020 03:59 pm