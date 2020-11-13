Coronavirus vaccine tracker November 13 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

2 | Australian COVID-19 vaccine candidate produces antibody response in early tests: Early testing of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by an Australian university and CSL Ltd has shown it to be safe and capable of producing an antibody response, Minister for Health Greg Hunt said. "The vaccine is proving to be safe through phase I clinical trials and that it is proving to produce a positive antibody response," Hunt said. "It is doing its job. That is particularly so in the elderly, and that is an especially important outcome, given the global vulnerability to elderly around the world from COVID-19."