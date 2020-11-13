Coronavirus vaccine tracker November 13 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker: Here are all the latest updates on the coronavirus vaccine candidates and their progress. Moneycontrol News As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, several vaccine candidates are in various stages of trials. Here are all the latest updates on coronavirus vaccines and their progress. 1 | South Korean firm to produce 150 million doses a year of Russian COVID-19 vaccine: Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on November 13 it had signed a deal with South Korea's GL Rapha for the biotechnology firm to produce over 150 million doses per year of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The South Korean firm is expected to begin production next month, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement. The doses, produced in South Korea, will be intended for global distribution, it said. 2 | Australian COVID-19 vaccine candidate produces antibody response in early tests: Early testing of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by an Australian university and CSL Ltd has shown it to be safe and capable of producing an antibody response, Minister for Health Greg Hunt said. "The vaccine is proving to be safe through phase I clinical trials and that it is proving to produce a positive antibody response," Hunt said. "It is doing its job. That is particularly so in the elderly, and that is an especially important outcome, given the global vulnerability to elderly around the world from COVID-19." 3 | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 900 crore grant for COVID-19 vaccine research: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on November 12 announced a Rs 900 crore grant to the Department of Biotechnology for COVID-19 vaccine research. "We are providing Rs 900 crore for research and development of COVID-19 vaccine. This is being provided for covid suraksha mission, purely for R&D, but this money goes to Department of Biotechnology for research purposes," she said. Sitharaman said the grant does not cover the actual cost of vaccine and distribution expenses, which will be made separately as and when the vaccine is available. 4 | Serum Institute gives Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to 1,600 people - and now the watch starts for results: The Serum Institute of India has administered 1,600 volunteers with doses of Oxford University-AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine Covishield and all of them will now remain under observation. CEO of the Pune-based SII Adar Poonawalla said, "We are at the last mile. All 1,600 volunteers have been administered with required doses of Covishield vaccine. They are under observation for the next 28 days.” 5 | India to get 100 million AstraZeneca's vaccine shots by December 2020, say reports: With Covishield, the coronavirus vaccine candidate jointly developed by the University of Oxford and British firm AstraZeneca entering phase 3 trials, Serum Institute of India (SII) has started ramping up the production of the vaccine. The world's largest vaccine maker plans to have 100 million doses ready by December 2020 for an inoculation drive that could begin across India that same month, Bloomberg reported on November 13. First Published on Nov 13, 2020 05:05 pm