English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE:Don’t miss the Pharma Industry Conclave where top experts will discuss Imperatives for Digital Success in the Next Normal at 3.30pm today. Click here:
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Coronavirus surge in India: Check COVID-19 cases state by state

Coronavirus surge in India: Check state by state COVID-19 cases numbers.

Moneycontrol News
April 09, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST
Cases by state (NEWS18 creative)
States that have reported the highest number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on April 8 (NEWS18 creative)
Covid cases in Indian States2
Maharashtra has the highest number of cases among other states. (NEWS18 creative)
(NEWS18 creative)
Maharashtra reported COVID-19 cases in over last seven days (NEWS18 creative)
(NEWS18 creative)
Karnataka reported several COVID-19 cases in the last seven days (NEWS18 creative)
(NEWS18 creative)
COVID-19 cases in Delhi over the last seven days (NEWS18 creative)
(NEWS18 creative)
Here are Gujarat COVID-19 cases in the last seven days (NEWS18 creative)
(NEWS18 creative)
COVID-19 cases in Punjab have risen in the last seven days (NEWS18 creative)
(NEWS18 creative)
(NEWS18 creative)
(NEWS18 creative)
(NEWS18 creative)
(NEWS18 creative)
(NEWS18 creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #gallery #Slideshow
first published: Apr 9, 2021 09:35 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.