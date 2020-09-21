Coronavirus | Schools resume classes in some states on September 21 following Unlock 4.0 guidelines

According the Unlock 4 guidelines, the central government permitted schools to reopen but left the final call to the states. Schools will function at 50 percent capacity while online classes will continue for those who decide against attending school physically.
After a gap of almost six months, some schools in Indian states reopened on September 21 for Classes 9-12 on voluntary basis with a list of guidelines to be followed as per the coronavirus protocol announced by government in Unlock 4. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
According to the Unlock 4 guidelines, the central government permitted schools and colleges to reopen but left the final call to the states. Schools will function at 50 percent capacity while online classes will continue for those who decide against attending school physically. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
States which have decided to reopen schools include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya. The majority of states like Goa (shut till October 2), Gujarat, Jharkhand (decision pending till September-end), Karnataka, Kerala (closed till October-end), Odisha (shut till October 26), Tamil Nadu (only after pandemic is over), Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal (closed till September 30) have decided to keep schools shut for now. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Excited students in Srinagar from Class 9-12 come to school to receive guidance from their teachers. Mandatory thermal screening and hand sanitisation will be carried out at the entrance, according to the guidelines. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Schools in Jammu are following precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus. Sanitisation and fumigation have been conducted in the school to combat the outbreak prior to the arrival of students. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
A school in Dispur, Assam reopens on September 21 for Class 9-12 students on a voluntary basis. Students and school staff are following COVID-19 guidelines for their safety and of others. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Classes for students of the senior grades resumed at a school in Chandigarh on September 21 after the Centre's Unlock 4 guidelines permitted up to 50 percent teaching and non-teaching staff to attend school. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Schools in Bhopal reopen after the government allowed students of class 9-12 to visit schools on a voluntary basis. The students seemed happy with the arrangements made by the school and teachers to help them continue their studies during the pandemic. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Schools reopened partially in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, as per the orders of the Education Commissioner allowing students of classes 9-12 to attend the classes on a voluntary basis. Schools will continue online classes for those who choose not to attend the school physically. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 06:53 pm