172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|coronavirus-schools-resume-classes-in-some-states-on-september-21-following-unlock-4-0-guidelines-5867201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 06:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus | Schools resume classes in some states on September 21 following Unlock 4.0 guidelines

According the Unlock 4 guidelines, the central government permitted schools to reopen but left the final call to the states. Schools will function at 50 percent capacity while online classes will continue for those who decide against attending school physically.

Moneycontrol News
After a gap of almost six months, some schools in Indian states reopened on September 21 for Classes 9-12 on voluntary basis with a list of guidelines to be followed as per the coronavirus protocol announced by government in Unlock 4. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

After a gap of almost six months, some schools in Indian states reopened on September 21 for Classes 9-12 on voluntary basis with a list of guidelines to be followed as per the coronavirus protocol announced by government in Unlock 4. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

According the Unlock 4 guidelines, the central government permitted schools to reopen but left the final call to the states. Schools will function at 50 percent capacity while online classes will continue for those who decide against attending school physically. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

According to the Unlock 4 guidelines, the central government permitted schools and colleges to reopen but left the final call to the states. Schools will function at 50 percent capacity while online classes will continue for those who decide against attending school physically. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Many states which have decided to reopen schools which include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya. While Goa (shut till October 2), Gujarat, Jharkhand (decision pending till September-end), Karnataka, Kerala (closed till October-end), Odisha (shut till October 26), Tamil Nadu (only after pandemic is over), Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal (closed till September 30) have decided to keep schools shut till further notice. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

States which have decided to reopen schools include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya. The majority of states like Goa (shut till October 2), Gujarat, Jharkhand (decision pending till September-end), Karnataka, Kerala (closed till October-end), Odisha (shut till October 26), Tamil Nadu (only after pandemic is over), Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal (closed till September 30) have decided to keep schools shut for now. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Mandatory thermal screening and hand sanitisation will be carried out at the entrance. Students of Class 9 to 12 in Srinagar visited school on September 21 on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from teachers. Students are excited to come to school. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Excited students in Srinagar from Class 9-12 come to school to receive guidance from their teachers. Mandatory thermal screening and hand sanitisation will be carried out at the entrance, according to the guidelines. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Schools in Jammu are following the precautionary measures against the coronavirus spread. Sanitisation and fumigation has been conducted in the school to combat the outbreak. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Schools in Jammu are following precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus. Sanitisation and fumigation have been conducted in the school to combat the outbreak prior to the arrival of students. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

A school in Dispur, Assam reopened on September 21 for class 9 to 12 students on a voluntary basis. Students and school staff is following COVID-19 guidelines for their safety and of others. Students are happy with government’s decision to resume school and colleges. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

A school in Dispur, Assam reopens on September 21 for Class 9-12 students on a voluntary basis. Students and school staff are following COVID-19 guidelines for their safety and of others. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Classes for students of 9-12 grade in a school in Chandigarh resumed on September 21 after center’s Unlock 4 guidelines permitting up to 50 percent teaching and non-teaching staff to attend schools. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Classes for students of the senior grades resumed at a school in Chandigarh on September 21 after the Centre's Unlock 4 guidelines permitted up to 50 percent teaching and non-teaching staff to attend school. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Schools in Bhopal reopen after government allowed students of class 9-12 to visit schools on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from teachers. Students are happy with the arrangements made by the school and teachers to help them continue their studies during the pandemic situation ensuring their safety. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Schools in Bhopal reopen after the government allowed students of class 9-12 to visit schools on a voluntary basis. The students seemed happy with the arrangements made by the school and teachers to help them continue their studies during the pandemic. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Schools reopen partially in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, as per the orders of the Education Commissioner allowing only students of class 9 to 12 to attend the classes on a voluntary basis. Schools will continue the online classes for those who choose not to attend the school physically. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Schools reopened partially in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, as per the orders of the Education Commissioner allowing students of classes 9-12 to attend the classes on a voluntary basis. Schools will continue online classes for those who choose not to attend the school physically. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

First Published on Sep 21, 2020 06:53 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #education #Reopening India #Slideshow #Unlock 4.0

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.