Coronavirus RT-PCR test | Everything you need to know

As coronavirus cases are increasing every day, many states have mandated a negative RT-PCR diagnostic test report for travelers from Delhi-NCR and some of the other states with a growing number of COVID-19 cases. So far, India has recorded over 94,62,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with more than 1,37,000 deaths. The diagnostic test is basically conducted to find out if a person have an active coronavirus infection. Here is everything you need to know about RT-PCR test and how it’s different from other diagnostic tests.
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 02:33 pm