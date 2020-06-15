App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai suburban train services resume on June 15 for essential workers only

Passengers are seen on a railway platform after Mumbai suburban train services resumed for essential service workers.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) resumed select suburban train services on June 15 for 1.25 lakh essential workers. The Maharashtra government has identified persons belonging to various essential services who can benefit from the resumption of local trains while following social distancing norms and other precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus pandemic. The services will not be available for general public. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) resumed select suburban train services on June 15 for 1.25 lakh essential workers. The Maharashtra government has identified persons belonging to various essential services who can benefit from the resumption of local trains while following social distancing norms and other precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus pandemic. The services will not be available for general public. (Image: Reuters)

A woman cleans a foot bridge at a train station as local train services resume only for essential service workers in Mumbai. (Image: AP)

A man sits inside a train coach as local train services resume only for essential service workers in Mumbai. (Image: AP)

A man wearing a mask looks on as local train services resume only for essential service workers in Mumbai. (Image: AP)

Passengers stand at a platform as local train services resume only for essential service workers in Mumbai. (Image: AP)

Passengers are seen on a railway platform after train services resumed for essential service workers, after some restrictions were lifted during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)

A train for essential service workers arrives at a platform in Mumbai on June 15. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 08:22 pm

tags #Indian Railways #Slideshow

