Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic driving more children into child labour in India

More than 10 million children between the ages of 5 to 14 are working in farms and factories amid the situation exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
The novel coronavirus has impacted people’s lives and livelihoods. The pandemic has toppled economic and labour market resulting in many to lose their jobs causing difficulties for daily survival. The hunger crises instigated by the pandemic has forced millions of Indian children into child labour. More than 10 million children between the ages of 5 to 14 are working in farms and factories amid the situation exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AFP)

With schools shutdown and parents losing their jobs, children are pushed to take up jobs to help put food on the table. The coronavirus pandemic has threatened the future of a generation of world’s children, depriving them of schooling and sending them to work. (Image: AFP)

The month-long nationwide lockdown which was announced to combat the spread of virus has devastated Indian economy and millions have lost their livelihoods prompting increase in number of poor children taking jobs to support their families. (Image: AFP)

COVID-19 outbreak has led to rise in demand for cheap child labour in India. According to the Indian law, children under 14 are prohibited from working in most situations, while those between 14 and 18 are barred from being employed in hazardous occupations. (Image: AFP)

Child labour has become a survival mechanism for many families around the world. An international news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) accompanied with Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), a children’s rights group, recently conducted raids together with police in New Delhi rescued children from different villages working in factories and restaurants. BBA has rescued 1,200 children since April, but more and more are being sent to work because of the epidemic. (Image: AFP)

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 09:53 pm

