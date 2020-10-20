Coronavirus pandemic driving more children into child labour in India

Child labour has become a survival mechanism for many families around the world. An international news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) accompanied with Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), a children’s rights group, recently conducted raids together with the police in New Delhi and rescued children from different villages working in factories and restaurants. BBA has rescued 1,200 children since April, but more and more are being sent to work because of the epidemic. (Image: AFP)