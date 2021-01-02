Coronavirus | Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination is being held in all states

Dry run for the coronavirus vaccination is being held across 259 sites in 116 districts in India on January 2. The mock drill is being conducted to provide insights on any gaps or bottlenecks during the actual conduct of vaccination exercise. (Image: AP)

India tested its COVID-19 delivery system with a nationwide trial on January 2 as it prepares to roll-out an inoculation program to combat the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: News18)

25 healthcare volunteers receiving vaccine jabs at Gandhi Hospital. First step-waiting room, then dummy vaccine shots and then they are taken to an observation room for 30mins (Image: News18)

The exercise included necessary data entry into an online platform for monitoring vaccine delivery, along with testing of cold storage and transportation arrangements for the vaccine. (Image: AP)

A medic demonstrates administration of COVAXIN, an Indian government-backed experimental COVID-19 vaccine, to a health worker during its trials, at the Urban Primary Health Centre at Tezpur in Assam. (Image: PTI)

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that in the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination, vaccine shall be provided free of cost to most prioritised beneficiaries across the nation in the first phase. (Image: News18)