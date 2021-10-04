MARKET NEWS

Combating drug trafficking | Things to know about Narcotics Control Bureau

Here are a few things to know about the Narcotics Control Bureau, the agency tasked with combating drug trafficking and consumption in India.

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 06:49 PM IST
After Mumbai cruise case, India’s drug law enforcement agency is in limelight. Here are things to know about the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the agency tasked with combating drug trafficking and consumption in India. (Image: News18 Creative)
The NCB is an Indian federal law enforcement and intelligence agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs. It was created by the Government of India in March 1986. (Image: News18 Creative)
NCB is responsible for coordination with the Indian state governments and other central departments in connection with the enforcement of the NDPS Act, 1985. (Image: News18 Creative)
The NCB is the national contact point for intelligence and investigations. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) came into effect in 1985, and has been amended thrice (in 1989, 2001 and 2014) since then. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
