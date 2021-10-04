Combating drug trafficking | Things to know about Narcotics Control Bureau

After the Mumbai cruise case, India’s drug law enforcement agency is in limelight. Here are a few things to know about the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the agency tasked with combating drug trafficking and consumption in India. (Image: News18 Creative)

The NCB is the federal law enforcement and intelligence agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs. It was created by the Government of India in March 1986. (Image: News18 Creative)

NCB is responsible for coordination with the Indian state governments and other central departments in connection with the enforcement of the NDPS Act, 1985. (Image: News18 Creative)

The NCB is the national contact point for intelligence and investigations. (Image: News18 Creative)