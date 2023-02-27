Clocking the miles: First snow marathon held in J&K's Bhaderwah, take a look

1/5

Moneycontrol News

Braving sub-zero temperatures, 135 people took part in the first of its kind "snow marathon" in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 26. (Source: PIB)The ministry of tourism in association with Real Sports India along with local administration and Amazing Bhaderwah Tourism Association (ABTA) organised the maiden 1st Snow Marathon in Bhaderwah. (Source: PIB)The marathon started from Guldanda and participants had the option of running 5kms, 10kms and 25kms. The breathtaking stretch of snow-covered Bhaderwah was a pleasure and a treat for the eyes. Locals came forward in huge numbers to cheer the participants. (Source: PIB)The mega marathon was organised after the recent successful conduct of ‘Vibrant Bhaderwah Festival’ and ‘Askini Bhaderkashi Utsav’ to project Bhaderwah as an all-weather tourist destination. (Source: PIB)This first-ever grand snow marathon event was organised to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence, G20 India Presidency, Dekho Apna Desh, Yuva Tourism Club and Fit India Movement besides boosting the spirit of marathon adventure among travellers and adventure enthusiasts across the country. (Source: PIB)