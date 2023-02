1/5 Braving sub-zero temperatures, 135 people took part in the first of its kind "snow marathon" in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 26. (Source: PIB)

2/5 The ministry of tourism in association with Real Sports India along with local administration and Amazing Bhaderwah Tourism Association (ABTA) organised the maiden 1st Snow Marathon in Bhaderwah. (Source: PIB)

3/5 The marathon started from Guldanda and participants had the option of running 5kms, 10kms and 25kms. The breathtaking stretch of snow-covered Bhaderwah was a pleasure and a treat for the eyes. Locals came forward in huge numbers to cheer the participants. (Source: PIB)

4/5 The mega marathon was organised after the recent successful conduct of ‘Vibrant Bhaderwah Festival’ and ‘Askini Bhaderkashi Utsav’ to project Bhaderwah as an all-weather tourist destination. (Source: PIB)