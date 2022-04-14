Chithirai Festival In Pics | Devotees throng Madurai temple

Moneycontrol News

Celebrations underway to mark Meenakshi Sundareswarar Thirukalyanam celestial wedding on April 14 at Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple. (Image: Twitter @ANI)The annual ‘Chithirai’ festival commenced on April 12 with its traditional flag hoisting at Meenakshi Amman Temple. Chithirai festival is the celestial wedding of Goddess Menakshi and Lord Sundareswarar. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Devotees throng Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple ahead of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Thirukalyanam. The festival missed the participation of devotees for the past two years due to the lockdown restrictions imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: Twitter @ANI)The festival lasts for one month – the first 15 days mark the celebrations of the coronation of Meenakshi as the divine ruler of Madurai and her marriage to Sundareswarar. (Image: Twitter @ANI)