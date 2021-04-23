MARKET NEWS

Chilling pictures of mass cremation show Delhi's deluge of COVID-19 deaths

Delhi resident Nitish Kumar was forced to keep his dead mother’s body at home for nearly two days while he searched for space in the city’s crematoriums - a sign of the deluge of death in India’s capital where coronavirus cases are surging.

Associated Press & Reuters
April 23, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India. Picture taken with a drone. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)
Delhi resident Nitish Kumar was forced to keep his dead mother’s body at home for nearly two days while he searched for space in the city’s crematoriums - a sign of the deluge of death in India’s capital where coronavirus cases are surging. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC261N9XLJ4Q
Relatives stand next to the burning funeral pyre of a person, who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Multiple funeral pyres of those patients who died of COVID-19 disease are seen burning at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. (Image: AP Photo)
India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections Thursday as a grim coronavirus surge in the world’s second-most populous country sends more and more sick people into a fragile health care system critically short of hospital beds and oxygen. (Image: AP Photo)
In scenes familiar across the country, ambulances are rush from one hospital to another, trying to find an empty bed. Grieving relatives line up outside crematoriums where the number of dead bodies has jumped several times. (Image: AP Photo)
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #cremation #Delhi #gallery #Slideshow
first published: Apr 23, 2021 10:06 am

