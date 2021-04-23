Chilling pictures of mass cremation show Delhi's deluge of COVID-19 deaths

A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India. Picture taken with a drone. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

Delhi resident Nitish Kumar was forced to keep his dead mother’s body at home for nearly two days while he searched for space in the city’s crematoriums - a sign of the deluge of death in India’s capital where coronavirus cases are surging. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

Relatives stand next to the burning funeral pyre of a person, who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

Multiple funeral pyres of those patients who died of COVID-19 disease are seen burning at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. (Image: AP Photo)

India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections Thursday as a grim coronavirus surge in the world’s second-most populous country sends more and more sick people into a fragile health care system critically short of hospital beds and oxygen. (Image: AP Photo)