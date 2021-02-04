MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Chauri Chaura centenary | Here's everything you need to know about the landmark event in India’s fight for independence

In 1921, at the peak of the non-cooperation movement, an incident at Chauri Chaura in the United Provinces (now UP) changed the course of India’s freedom movement. As PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations in UP, here’s a lowdown on the incident that had far-reaching consequences during the freedom struggle.

Moneycontrol News
February 04, 2021 / 04:18 PM IST
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #chauri chaura #Chauri Chaura centenary #PM Modi #Slideshow
first published: Feb 4, 2021 04:18 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.