Chaos at Mumbai International Airport amid festive rush; passengers stuck in long queues, several miss flights

The Mumbai International Airport witnessed chaos and a massive rush of passengers on October 8 as people left the city for their hometowns for the Navratri festival. The chaotic situation led to many passengers missing their flight. (Image: Twitter @one_by_two)

Passengers took to social media to vent out their frustration and shared photos and videos of the chaotic scenes at the airport. Visuals showed thousands of passengers standing in long queues to check-in. (Image: Twitter @nikhil_merchant)

The airport authorities were reportedly ill-prepared, which forced the crowd to remain stuck in long queues. CSMIA spokesperson said that owing to the onset of the festive season, there has been a surge in passenger traffic and a sudden spike witnessed at the airport this morning. (Image: Twitter @_anujsinghal)

"CSMIA airport has deployed additional staff for a quicker turnaround at all the security checkpoints for a smoother passenger experience. Additionally, CSMIA is following all the COVID protocols laid down by the Government to ensure a smoother transition," the spokesperson said in a statement. Image: Twitter @SudarshanEMA)

CEO of fintech firm 5paisa.com, Prakarsh Gagdani, said the otherwise simple process of check-in and security check was taking over an hour. “Mumbai Airport is a mess. It takes at least 1 hr to enter and do check-in and then this crowd for security check. How can someone board a flight even reaching 2 1/2 hrs before domestic flight. This is the real commercial capital of the country,” he said. (Image: Twitter @PrakarshGagdani)