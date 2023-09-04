Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan Rover completed its walk and sets into sleep mode

1/7 After trans versing over 100 meters on the lunar surface from the Shiv Shakti Point, the touchdown spot of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface, the Pragyan Rover has been safely parked and set into sleep mode, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. (Image: ISRO)

2/7 The rover's payloads are turned off and the data it collected has been transmitted to the Earth via the lander, the statement said. The space agency also informed that the next sunrise is expected on September 22, 2023, and hoped for a successful awakening for another set of assignments. (Image: ISRO)

3/7 On August 31, ISRO said the RAMBHA-LP, a payload attached to the lander module Vikram, has made the first-ever measurements of the near-surface Lunar plasma environment over the south polar region. (Image: ISRO)

4/7 Earlier on August 31, ISRO shared that the Pragyan Rover module of the Vikram lander has recorded a natural event on the south pole of the moon. However, the detection of its source is underway. (Image: ISRO)

5/7 On August 30, Pragyan rover clicked an image of Vikram lander, giving a picturesque view of the Moon's surface. The image of the mission was taken by the Navigation Camera on-board the Rover (NavCam), developed by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS). (Image: ISRO)

6/7 The Pragyan Rover has confirmed the presence of Sulphur on the lunar surface near the south pole. ISRO said the Pragyan Rover has also detected aluminium, calcium, ferrous (iron), chromium, titaniu;m, manganese, silicon and oxygen on the lunar surface. (Image: ISRO)